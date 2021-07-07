Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheila Hoffman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Hoffman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Klein and Birns Pllc157 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 362-0277
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr. Hoffman is FANTASTIC!! She is SUCH a TERRIFIC listener, gives wonderful advice that has already helped me in my relationships. She does telehealth video sessions so I am able to meet with her every week from the comfort of my own home. You will LOVE Dr. Hoffman. She is a treasure !!
About Dr. Sheila Hoffman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558433540
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.