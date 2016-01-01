Sheila Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Jensen, NP
Overview of Sheila Jensen, NP
Sheila Jensen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Sheila Jensen works at
Sheila Jensen's Office Locations
Echo Community Health Diabetes Management Center25 W Division St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 436-0205
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Sheila Jensen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346574407
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheila Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheila Jensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.