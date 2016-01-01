Sheila Jourdain accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Jourdain, PMHNP-BC
Sheila Jourdain, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lancaster, PA.
Sheila Jourdain's Office Locations
Penn. Medicine Lghp Behavioral Health, 802 New Holland Ave, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
About Sheila Jourdain, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033741988
Sheila Jourdain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
