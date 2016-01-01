Sheila Khaleghian, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheila Khaleghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Sheila Khaleghian, MA is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 314B, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 955-0435
About Sheila Khaleghian, MA
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1235418963
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheila Khaleghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheila Khaleghian speaks Persian.
Sheila Khaleghian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Khaleghian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Khaleghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Khaleghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.