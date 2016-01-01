See All Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Sheila Khaleghian, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sheila Khaleghian, MA

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sheila Khaleghian, MA is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 314B, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 955-0435

About Sheila Khaleghian, MA

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235418963
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sheila Khaleghian, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheila Khaleghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sheila Khaleghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sheila Khaleghian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Khaleghian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Khaleghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Khaleghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sheila Khaleghian, MA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.