Sheila Kohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sheila Kohl, FNP-C
Overview of Sheila Kohl, FNP-C
Sheila Kohl, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Sheila Kohl works at
Sheila Kohl's Office Locations
-
1
Developmental and Behavioral Sciences2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheila Kohl?
Listened well to my concerns, took the time to sit and work through all my symptoms. Was very pleasant to talk to. I will be seeing her again!
About Sheila Kohl, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467845040
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheila Kohl accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Kohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheila Kohl works at
7 patients have reviewed Sheila Kohl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Kohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Kohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Kohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.