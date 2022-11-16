See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview

Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Sheila Kreienbrink works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala
    1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7455
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sheila Kreienbrink?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Sheila was kind and very thorough in her full body scan. Any questions I had were answered. The exam was not rushed at all. I would highly recommend her.
    Joyce Trzaska — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sheila Kreienbrink to family and friends

    Sheila Kreienbrink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sheila Kreienbrink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C.

    About Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1841578309
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sheila Kreienbrink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sheila Kreienbrink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sheila Kreienbrink works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Sheila Kreienbrink’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Sheila Kreienbrink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Kreienbrink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Kreienbrink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Kreienbrink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.