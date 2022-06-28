Dr. Maher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheila Maher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Maher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cambridge, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 240 Concord Ave Ste 2, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-9139
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maher?
While I lived in Massachusetts, I saw Sheila and she helped me through many complex and tough situations in my life. She is compassionate, thoughtful and genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sheila Maher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114018272
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.