Dr. Megan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheila Megan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Megan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Megan works at
Locations
Carol J. Aalbers Phd LLC205 S Minnesota St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-0687
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Megan saw my wife & i for a lengthy amount of time. My wife had lost her mother, whom she was very close to & our only child was a daughter that was not sympathetic to my wife's emotional challenge, with passing of her mother. Dr. Megan was enormously helpful in guiding us both thru dynamics of loss of my wife's mother & understanding the relationship with our Daughter & her husband.
About Dr. Sheila Megan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710939731
Dr. Megan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Megan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megan.
