Sheila Mulvihill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Sheila Mulvihill, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lodi, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 1/2 W Pine St Ste 8, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (310) 987-8708
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sheila Mulvihill, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376794479
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheila Mulvihill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sheila Mulvihill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Mulvihill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Mulvihill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Mulvihill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.