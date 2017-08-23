Sheila Pattillo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Pattillo, LMFT
Sheila Pattillo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO.
A Better Way - Choices Toward A Happier Life Inc.2165 Hollow Brook Dr Ste 30, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 264-0882
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Sheila is very professional. She takes the time to understand you and your situation. She provides direction that allows you to take charge of your slide and your reactions.
About Sheila Pattillo, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982785903
Sheila Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Sheila Pattillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Pattillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Pattillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Pattillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.