See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Sheila Tack, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sheila Tack, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sheila Tack, APN

Sheila Tack, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sheila Tack works at Healthcare Partners Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sheila Tack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Valley Women's Health
    5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 182, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 255-3547
  2. 2
    Women's Specialty Care
    880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 917-0225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Vulvar Cancer
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sheila Tack?

    Jul 12, 2022
    Sheila Tack is a wonderful Dr. She is very patient. She takes time to listen and will give any advice needed for the circumstance. She's very caring and compassionate and easy to talk to. Greatful to have her as my Gyn.
    Gina — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sheila Tack, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Sheila Tack, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sheila Tack to family and friends

    Sheila Tack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sheila Tack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sheila Tack, APN.

    About Sheila Tack, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114153525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sheila Tack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sheila Tack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Sheila Tack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Tack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheila Tack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheila Tack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sheila Tack, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.