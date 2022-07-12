Sheila Tack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sheila Tack, APN
Overview of Sheila Tack, APN
Sheila Tack, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Sheila Tack's Office Locations
Spring Valley Women's Health5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 182, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 255-3547
Women's Specialty Care880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 917-0225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Sheila Tack is a wonderful Dr. She is very patient. She takes time to listen and will give any advice needed for the circumstance. She's very caring and compassionate and easy to talk to. Greatful to have her as my Gyn.
About Sheila Tack, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114153525
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheila Tack accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheila Tack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Sheila Tack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheila Tack.
