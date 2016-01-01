Dr. Shelby Johnsrud, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnsrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Johnsrud, DC
Overview
Dr. Shelby Johnsrud, DC is a Chiropractor in Graceville, MN.
Dr. Johnsrud works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Graceville Clinic115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN 56240 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shelby Johnsrud, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- Female
- 1548712219
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnsrud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnsrud using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnsrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnsrud works at
