Shelby Kern

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shelby Kern

Shelby Kern is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL. 

Shelby Kern works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelby Kern's Office Locations

    Physicians Group Associates
    2901 Old Jacksonville Rd, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 698-9722
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Shelby Kern

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316591761
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelby Kern is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelby Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelby Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelby Kern works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Shelby Kern’s profile.

    Shelby Kern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

