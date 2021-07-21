See All Physicians Assistants in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Shelby Parrish

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shelby Parrish is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Shelby Parrish works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawrence Pavilion
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8668
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Jul 21, 2021
great experience......very professional...very pleasant person.....would recommend to anyone seeking medical assistance......was a pleasurable visit Newton NJ office...
Ray Felmly — Jul 21, 2021
Photo: Shelby Parrish
About Shelby Parrish

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295227064
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shelby Parrish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shelby Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shelby Parrish works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Shelby Parrish’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Shelby Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelby Parrish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelby Parrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelby Parrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

