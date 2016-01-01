Shelda Amilcka, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelda Amilcka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelda Amilcka, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shelda Amilcka, PA-C
Shelda Amilcka, PA-C is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Shelda Amilcka works at
Shelda Amilcka's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Sleep Medicine Sleep Center Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2877
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelda Amilcka?
About Shelda Amilcka, PA-C
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Haitian Creole
- Female
- 1003217332
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelda Amilcka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelda Amilcka works at
Shelda Amilcka speaks Haitian Creole.
Shelda Amilcka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelda Amilcka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelda Amilcka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelda Amilcka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.