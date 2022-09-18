See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lauderhill, FL
Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD

Optometry
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD

Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD is an Optometrist in Lauderhill, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Optometry

Dr. Kreda works at Kreda Eye Center in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Kreda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon H. Kreda O.d. P.A.
    7020 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, FL 33319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 749-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Color Blindness
Color Vision Testing
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Color Blindness
Color Vision Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Defects - Arachnodactyly - Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kreda?

    Sep 18, 2022
    I was extremely pleased with the staff and Dr. Kreda. Its been a long time since I've seen an eye doctor who was as knowledgeable and thorough as Dr. Kreda. Additionally, the appt was timely and without unnecessary delay. Loved this office!
    E. Harris — Sep 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kreda to family and friends

    Dr. Kreda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kreda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD.

    About Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205826138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Optometry
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Eye Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • The City College of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kreda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheldon Kreda, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.