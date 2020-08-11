Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD
Overview of Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD
Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Howard University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
- 1 1156 Bowman Rd Unit 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (410) 746-8187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Dr Levin has been a godsend for me. I am so blessed to have crossed his path. He has one of the kindest bedside manners you will encounter with a Doctor. I highly recommend him for anyone out there.
About Dr. Sheldon Levin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1366504136
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Veterans Admin Hosp
- Howard University
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.