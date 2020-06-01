Shelia Reagan, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelia Reagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelia Reagan, MSN
Overview
Shelia Reagan, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Webster, TX.
Shelia Reagan works at
Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases Clinic At Clear Lake Specialties Pllc600 N Kobayashi Ste 312, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelia Reagan?
She always takes her time with me and shows a true concern towards my health and wellness.
About Shelia Reagan, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528517794
Education & Certifications
- ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelia Reagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shelia Reagan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelia Reagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelia Reagan works at
3 patients have reviewed Shelia Reagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelia Reagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelia Reagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelia Reagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.