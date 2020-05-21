Shellee Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shellee Turner, PA-C
Overview
Shellee Turner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Shellee Turner works at
Locations
Memorial Clinical Associates PA1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 929-3555
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and knowledgeable! Did a better job at helping me than my current Internist has. The prescription she sent out for me is helping. May God bless her for what she’s doing.
About Shellee Turner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952602534
Frequently Asked Questions
Shellee Turner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shellee Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shellee Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shellee Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shellee Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shellee Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.