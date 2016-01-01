See All Physicians Assistants in Elkins Park, PA
Shelley Blaker, PA

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (231)
Accepting new patients
Overviewof Shelley Blaker, PA

Shelley Blaker, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Elkins Park, PA. 

Shelley Blaker works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelley Blaker's Office Locations

    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6800
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fractured Lower Leg
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Fractured Lower Leg
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shelley Blaker, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1326293523
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

