Overview
Dr. Shelley Daniels, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
Cognitive Behavioral Health350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 877-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shelley Daniels, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568784841
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
