Shelley Dunlop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Dunlop
Overviewof Shelley Dunlop
Shelley Dunlop is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Shelley Dunlop's Office Locations
-
1
Multnomah County Health Dept North Portland9000 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203 Directions (503) 988-5304
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed working with this Provider. I got my meds and some good info about what was going on with me
About Shelley Dunlop
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194905554
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Dunlop accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Dunlop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shelley Dunlop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Dunlop.
