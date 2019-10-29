See All Physicians Assistants in Myrtle Beach, SC
Shelley Gilbert, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shelley Gilbert, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Shelley Gilbert works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Myrtle Beach
    4301 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8100
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2019
    She was excellent! The other doctors probably didn’t like her . She always was caring and listened to her patients. She will be greatly missed. I will not go back to that practice !
    About Shelley Gilbert, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467698621
