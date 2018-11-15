Shelley Holman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Holman, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelley Holman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hesperia, CA.
Shelley Holman works at
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Awareness Center of San Bernardino15278 Main St Ste C, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 947-2600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelley Holman?
Shelley is Awesome. My daughter and I have been seeing her for over a year. She listens, and also gives advice. Others, I have gone to either don’t listen or acts disinterested in what I’m going through. Shelley has a kind heart. My daughter and I are thankful to have her as our counselor. Thank you Shelley for being so kind and understanding and listening.
About Shelley Holman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1144649054
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelley Holman works at
3 patients have reviewed Shelley Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.