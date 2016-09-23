Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Hoover-Sheard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH
Overview
Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH is a Chiropractor in Westminster, CO.
Shelley Hoover-Sheard works at
Locations
Chiropractic of North Denver PC2761 W 120th Ave Ste 120, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 429-0011
Chiropractic of North Denver PC12170 Tejon St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80234 Directions (303) 429-0011
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been coming to Dr. Hoover-Sheard for almost 10 years, ever since my OB recommended her to treat my sciatica when I was pregnant. She helped me through that and other pain over the last 10 years.
About Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1194779447
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Hoover-Sheard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Hoover-Sheard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shelley Hoover-Sheard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Hoover-Sheard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Hoover-Sheard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Hoover-Sheard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.