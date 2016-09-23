See All Chiropractors in Westminster, CO
Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH is a Chiropractor in Westminster, CO. 

Shelley Hoover-Sheard works at Chiropractic Of North Denver in Westminster, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic of North Denver PC
    2761 W 120th Ave Ste 120, Westminster, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 429-0011
  2. 2
    Chiropractic of North Denver PC
    12170 Tejon St Ste 400, Denver, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 429-0011
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2016
    I've been coming to Dr. Hoover-Sheard for almost 10 years, ever since my OB recommended her to treat my sciatica when I was pregnant. She helped me through that and other pain over the last 10 years.
    Cece in westminster, CO — Sep 23, 2016
    About Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194779447
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelley Hoover-Sheard, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Hoover-Sheard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelley Hoover-Sheard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Shelley Hoover-Sheard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Hoover-Sheard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Hoover-Sheard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Hoover-Sheard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

