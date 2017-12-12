Dr. Blancett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelley Blancett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shelley Blancett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Midland, TX.
Locations
- 1 1030 Andrews Hwy Ste 105-H, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 247-1221
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
she is very kind & gentle and is a great listener. She is very knowledgeable about CBT. She has general knowledge of trauma and how it can affect the body. Best part is she will create a safe place for you to deal with your issues.
About Dr. Shelley Blancett, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063835346
Frequently Asked Questions
