Shelley Velickoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shelley Velickoff, ARNP
Overview of Shelley Velickoff, ARNP
Shelley Velickoff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Shelley Velickoff works at
Shelley Velickoff's Office Locations
-
1
Pace Dermatology Associates1901 S Union Ave Ste B3003, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-2842
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelley Velickoff?
I met Shelley yesterday at Pace Dermatology. A mole on my left arm had suddenly become inflamed and infected. Only Pace was able to give me an appointment within two days instead of four to six weeks as other companies. The doctors were not available, so Shelley took care of removing the mole. She was very welcoming, immediately put me at ease, was calm, friendly, and competent. She and Chelsie, the medical assistant, were a very professional team. I am grateful for their attention and care.
About Shelley Velickoff, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811246531
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelley Velickoff accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelley Velickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelley Velickoff works at
4 patients have reviewed Shelley Velickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Velickoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Velickoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Velickoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.