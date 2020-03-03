See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Shelley Visconte, LPC

Counseling
Overview

Shelley Visconte, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Shelley Visconte works at Goebel, Vigen, & Lobrano in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goebel, Vigen, & Lobrano
    Goebel, Vigen, & Lobrano
3218 Line Ave Bldg 4, Shreveport, LA 71104 (318) 425-2000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 03, 2020
    NO! i really enjoy shelley. She spends time with me, moves slowly and its comforting. She just listens and offers another opinion or view which is usually all i need from a professional. i dont believe shes in it for money, but more to listen. i loveeee her. give her a chance, at least.
    miranda Taylor deaton — Mar 03, 2020
    About Shelley Visconte, LPC

    • Counseling
    • 1235303710
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelley Visconte, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelley Visconte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelley Visconte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelley Visconte works at Goebel, Vigen, & Lobrano in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Shelley Visconte’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Shelley Visconte. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelley Visconte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelley Visconte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelley Visconte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

