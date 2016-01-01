Shelly Adamson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Adamson, LMHC
Overview
Shelly Adamson, LMHC is a Counselor in Cocoa, FL.
Shelly Adamson works at
Locations
Shelly Adamson Counseling LLC3740 Curtis Blvd Ste 102, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 632-9929
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Shelly Adamson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003928714
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Shelly Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Adamson.
