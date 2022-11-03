See All Family Doctors in Marathon, FL
Shelly Bish, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shelly Bish, FNP

Shelly Bish, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL. 

Shelly Bish works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Marathon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelly Bish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Primary Care
    5701 Overseas Hwy Ste 17, Marathon, FL 33050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Homestead Hospital
  • Fishermen's Community Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Shelly Bish, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396943056
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Bish, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Bish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelly Bish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelly Bish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelly Bish works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Marathon, FL. View the full address on Shelly Bish’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Shelly Bish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Bish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Bish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Bish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

