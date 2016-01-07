Dr. Botuck accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelly Botuck, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shelly Botuck, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Botuck works at
Locations
Irving Place Medical Care67 Irving Pl Fl 10, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 319-1041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, easy to relate to. Scheduling was sometimes a challenge, but we made it work and the care I received was worth it.
About Dr. Shelly Botuck, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467701292
