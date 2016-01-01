Shelly Crosson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shelly Crosson, PA-C
Overview
Shelly Crosson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ.
Shelly Crosson works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic- Arizona- Scottsdalephoenix, 13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259, (480) 301-8000
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shelly Crosson, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1790967578
Shelly Crosson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shelly Crosson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Crosson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Crosson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Crosson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.