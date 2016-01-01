Shelly Keeney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Keeney, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shelly Keeney, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3139 N Lincoln Ave Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 677-3302
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shelly Keeney?
About Shelly Keeney, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003986936
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Keeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Shelly Keeney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Keeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Keeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Keeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.