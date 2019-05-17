Overview of Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC

Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New Mexico State University- Master's of Science in Nursing Psych Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.



Shelly Noe works at Shelly R Noe, DNP-PMHNP-BC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.