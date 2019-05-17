See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Cruces, NM
Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC

Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New Mexico State University- Master's of Science in Nursing Psych Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Shelly Noe works at Shelly R Noe, DNP-PMHNP-BC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Shelly Noe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Poppy
    2211 N Main St Ste 11, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 449-7119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Medicaid
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shelly Noe?

    May 17, 2019
    Such a nice caring person.
    — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shelly Noe to family and friends

    Shelly Noe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shelly Noe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC.

    About Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134459449
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Post Master's Certificate Family Psych NP
    Residency
    Internship
    • New Mexico State University-Doctorate of Nursing Practice
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New Mexico State University- Master's of Science in Nursing Psych Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Noe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelly Noe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Shelly Noe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelly Noe works at Shelly R Noe, DNP-PMHNP-BC in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Shelly Noe’s profile.

    Shelly Noe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Noe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Noe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Noe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shelly Noe, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.