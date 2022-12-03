Shelly Oostindie, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Oostindie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelly Oostindie, MS
Overview
Shelly Oostindie, MS is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI.
Shelly Oostindie works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good
About Shelly Oostindie, MS
- Audiology
- English
- 1124200423
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Oostindie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Oostindie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelly Oostindie works at
14 patients have reviewed Shelly Oostindie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Oostindie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Oostindie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Oostindie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.