Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shelly Peters, NP

Shelly Peters, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelly Peters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    329 N SALINA ST, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 471-1564

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Diseases
Psychoeducation
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    When I met Shelly for my initial appointment I knew I was in the right place. She is passionate about her work. She truly cares about my recovery and listens. Her life experiences proves she really understands the disease. I highly recommend this practice to anyone struggling with the horrible disease of addiction!
    Mary dougherty — Feb 23, 2021
    
    
    About Shelly Peters, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942754015
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Peters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelly Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelly Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Shelly Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

