Shelly Peters, NP
Overview of Shelly Peters, NP
Shelly Peters, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Peters' Office Locations
- 1 329 N SALINA ST, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 471-1564
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Shelly for my initial appointment I knew I was in the right place. She is passionate about her work. She truly cares about my recovery and listens. Her life experiences proves she really understands the disease. I highly recommend this practice to anyone struggling with the horrible disease of addiction!
About Shelly Peters, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
Shelly Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shelly Peters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
