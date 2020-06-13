Shelly Shadrick, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Shadrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shelly Shadrick, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shelly Shadrick, PA
Shelly Shadrick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Shelly Shadrick works at
Shelly Shadrick's Office Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0132
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shelly is the best at monitoring low testosterone, and I would not have anybody else put testapel in my body but her and her staff , I have been going to see her for years now and the only one who has ever done this painless procedure was Dr Mills , who went to teach in California, she knows more then you think and has always been concerned with my low T and my well being she communicates with me and my wife sometimes even going above and beyond our expectations, Shelly to me is a super hero , and should be Dr cause she knows her stuff! And she’s kind and compassionate thanks Dr Shelly
About Shelly Shadrick, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215919907
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Shadrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shelly Shadrick accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Shadrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shelly Shadrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Shadrick.
