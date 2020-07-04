See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Shelly Smith, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Shelly Smith, FNP-BC

Shelly Smith, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Shelly Smith works at Linda Vista Health Care Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shelly Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Vista Health Care Center
    6973 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-0925
    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2020
    I LOVE MY SHELLY SMITH - Knowledgeable and caring!!! How do I email/text her directly?
    Marilyn Reitmeier — Jul 04, 2020
    About Shelly Smith, FNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1831626837
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelly Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelly Smith works at Linda Vista Health Care Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Shelly Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shelly Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

