Shelly Weedon, PA
Overview
Shelly Weedon, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Shelly Weedon works at
Locations
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Worcester, MA288 Grove St Ste 201, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (978) 371-7010
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
AP Derm in Worcester is great! Shelly Weedon was friendly and informative. I was encouraged to always wear sun screens but not once did she chastise me about my past relationship with the sun . Her staff was professional and helpful as well. I immediately set up an appointment for my college age daughter.
About Shelly Weedon, PA
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1982712394
Frequently Asked Questions
Shelly Weedon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shelly Weedon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shelly Weedon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shelly Weedon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Weedon.
