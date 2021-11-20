See All Physicians Assistants in Worcester, MA
Shelly Weedon, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shelly Weedon, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA. 

Shelly Weedon works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Worcester, MA in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Worcester, MA
    288 Grove St Ste 201, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2021
    AP Derm in Worcester is great! Shelly Weedon was friendly and informative. I was encouraged to always wear sun screens but not once did she chastise me about my past relationship with the sun . Her staff was professional and helpful as well. I immediately set up an appointment for my college age daughter.
    — Nov 20, 2021
    Photo: Shelly Weedon, PA
    About Shelly Weedon, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982712394
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shelly Weedon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shelly Weedon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shelly Weedon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shelly Weedon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shelly Weedon works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Worcester, MA in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Shelly Weedon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shelly Weedon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Weedon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shelly Weedon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shelly Weedon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

