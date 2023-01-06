See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shenakwa Hawkins, RN

Shenakwa Hawkins, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Shenakwa Hawkins works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shenakwa Hawkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas
    311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 620-9660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Shenakwa Hawkins, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306384086
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shenakwa Hawkins, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shenakwa Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shenakwa Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shenakwa Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shenakwa Hawkins works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Shenakwa Hawkins’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Shenakwa Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shenakwa Hawkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shenakwa Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shenakwa Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

