Sherann Ivy

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sherann Ivy

Sherann Ivy is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Sherann Ivy works at Progressive Mental Health in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sherann Ivy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Psychiatry
    2259 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 285-2982
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Dec 17, 2022
    She is awesome! Very kind, and she really helped me know more of myself and why I'm me. More other things shes helped me with.
    — Dec 17, 2022
    About Sherann Ivy

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467919498
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sherann Ivy is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sherann Ivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sherann Ivy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sherann Ivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sherann Ivy works at Progressive Mental Health in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Sherann Ivy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sherann Ivy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherann Ivy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sherann Ivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sherann Ivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

