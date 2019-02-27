Dr. Collins accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheree Collins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sheree Collins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lewisville, TX.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins was the consummate Profesional , she was transparent and conducted my exam as the standard required. She was not confrontational or unresponsive she simply gathered information and allowed me to respond. After my previous C&P I was not looking forward to this one. Although it was very stressful for me her attitude and professionalism help me get through it. Outstanding
About Dr. Sheree Collins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528397601
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
