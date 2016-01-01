Sheree Motta accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sheree Motta, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sheree Motta, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2601 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 207, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 298-6411
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sheree Motta?
About Sheree Motta, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629188446
Frequently Asked Questions
Sheree Motta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sheree Motta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheree Motta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheree Motta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheree Motta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.