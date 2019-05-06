See All Counselors in Orchard Park, NY
Overview

Shereen Fox, LMHC is a Counselor in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from none and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.

Shereen Fox works at Blossom Mental Health Counseling, PLLC in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Towns Office
    3859 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 830-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Provider Networks of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Shereen Fox, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396067211
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • none
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Canisius College Graduate School, Master's Of Science
    Undergraduate School

