Shereen Fox, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shereen Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shereen Fox, LMHC
Overview
Shereen Fox, LMHC is a Counselor in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from none and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.
Shereen Fox works at
Locations
-
1
South Towns Office3859 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 830-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Provider Networks of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shereen Fox?
Shereen was the only therapist I ever had where I felt like they were living in the same universe as me, and, perhaps most importantly, it felt like she genuinely cared. Since moving out of the area, I've yet to find anyone who comes close.
About Shereen Fox, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396067211
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- none
- Canisius College Graduate School, Master's Of Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Shereen Fox accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shereen Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shereen Fox works at
4 patients have reviewed Shereen Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shereen Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shereen Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shereen Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.