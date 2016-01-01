See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Sheri Clary, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Sheri Clary, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Locations

  1. 1
    17595 S Tamiami Trl Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 267-4788

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sheri Clary, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215069794
Frequently Asked Questions

Sheri Clary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sheri Clary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Sheri Clary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sheri Clary.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sheri Clary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sheri Clary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

