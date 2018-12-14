Dr. Sheri Esteban-Elie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteban-Elie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Esteban-Elie, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheri Esteban-Elie, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vestal, NY.
Dr. Esteban-Elie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Four Corners Assessment and Counseling, LLC231 Main St Lbby Level, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 205-1394
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esteban-Elie?
Dr. Esteban-Ellie goes above and beyond for her clients. My child adores her and respond well with her. I highly recommend Dr. Esteban-Ellie.
About Dr. Sheri Esteban-Elie, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699106484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esteban-Elie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esteban-Elie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esteban-Elie works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Esteban-Elie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esteban-Elie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esteban-Elie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esteban-Elie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.