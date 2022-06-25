See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD

Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. McGurk works at Winter Park Eyewear, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD
Dr. Stanley Hallock, OD
3.1 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Marc Sherman, OD
Dr. Marc Sherman, OD
4.9 (425)
View Profile
Dr. Fiona Pilate, OD
Dr. Fiona Pilate, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. McGurk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winter Park Eyewear
    1933 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 677-8666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGurk?

    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. McGurk has been taking care of our family for over 20 years. She goes above and beyond in all that she does . Her clinical skills and genuinely supportive manner are perfect. Her office is lovely and well managed. Dr. McGurk's refractions are precise, and her annual screenings for medical conditions are great.
    Best optometrist in Winter Park — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGurk to family and friends

    Dr. McGurk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGurk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD.

    About Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659497816
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGurk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGurk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGurk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGurk works at Winter Park Eyewear, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. McGurk’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGurk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGurk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGurk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGurk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.