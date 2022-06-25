Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGurk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD
Dr. Sheri McGurk, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Winter Park Eyewear1933 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 677-8666
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Dr. McGurk has been taking care of our family for over 20 years. She goes above and beyond in all that she does . Her clinical skills and genuinely supportive manner are perfect. Her office is lovely and well managed. Dr. McGurk's refractions are precise, and her annual screenings for medical conditions are great.
- Optometry
- English
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- University of Iowa
Dr. McGurk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGurk accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGurk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGurk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGurk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGurk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGurk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.