Dr. Robson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheri Robson, OD
Overview of Dr. Sheri Robson, OD
Dr. Sheri Robson, OD is an Optometrist in Athens, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Robson's Office Locations
- 1 222 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-2697
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robson?
I had little or no wait, all appropriate eye tests were run, and I chose my style of glasses within a short time. I was very pleased with my appointment.
About Dr. Sheri Robson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689718728
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.