Dr. Sheri Zatz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheri Zatz, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
Locations
Center For Psychological Wellness11760 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 345-5644
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Sheri is a warm, very attentive and comfortable person to be with. She gives positive feedback regardless if it it necessary to give feedback on a negative person or action. If you give her BS she will call you on it in a warm positive way. We have been seeing Sheri for more than 7 years due to my Dementia. She helps both my husband and me as we travel this ever changing landscape and although my husband and I see some things totally opposite each other, she helps work through the issues in a very positive way. She speaks when necessary but mostly listen to our issues which obviously can get very emotional at times. I highly recommend Sheri as a highly qualified Psychologist.
About Dr. Sheri Zatz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1184669509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zatz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.