Sherida Jackson, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Sherida Jackson, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Sherida Jackson works at
Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness1401 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4747
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Sherida is a great practitioner. I can always get in with her whenever my doctor isn’t available which is a lot of times. Most times I’d rather see her than my own doctor. She also saved my husband life after he was seen by an MD at urgent care. Very thorough and knowledgeable.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477781201
Sherida Jackson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sherida Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Sherida Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sherida Jackson.
